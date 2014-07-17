2018 World Cup winners Germany tops FIFA rankings of best national teams.

German national soccer players Roman Weidenfeller (L-R), Shkodran Mustafi, Andre Schuerrle, Miroslav Klose, Mario Goetze and Toni Kroos celebrate during the reception of the German national soccer team in Berlin © EPA/KAY NIETFELD

GENEVA, July 17. /ITAR-TASS/. The 2018 World Cup winners, Germany, took the reign in the rankings of the best national football squads list published on Thursday by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).

Germany won its 4th world champion’s title after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final match of the 2014 World Cup last Sunday night in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro to become the first European team to triumph on South American soil.

The so-called Nationalmannschaft was listed in the second place in the previous ranking list, and its one-spot hike saw 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro Cup titlists Spain plunge from the top to the 8th place in the new rankings list.

The second and third places in the new FIFA list went to silver and bronze winners of the 2018 World Cup and they are teams Argentina and the Netherlands respectively.

It was only three spots climb for the team Argentina, but a weighty ascent for the Dutch team, which in the previous ranking list occupied the 15th position among the best world’s football national teams.

The Netherlands went on a winning streak at the World Cup in Brazil, but succumbed to Argentina on a penalty shootout in their semifinal encounter. The Dutch team, however, rebounded with 3-0 victory for the third place against hosts Brazil, which were earlier crushed in the semifinal match 1-7 by eventual champions Germany.

The overall FIFA’s top ten list is as follows (number of positions gained or lost comparing with previous list indicated in brackets): 1. Germany (1 place hike), 2. Argentina (2 places hike), 3. The Netherlands (12 places hike), 4. Colombia (4 places hike), 5. Belgium (6 places hike), 6. Uruguay (1 place hike), 7. Brazil (4 places fall), 8. Spain (7 places fall), 9. Switzerland (3 places fall), 10. France (7 places hike).

FIFA’s new list was mainly based on the national teams’ performance at the recently completed global football championship in Brazil, which on Sunday passed the baton of World Cup’s hosting nations to Russia.

An overall of 171 goals were scored in the course of 64 matches played at the spectacular 2014 World Cup, hosted by Brazil between June 12 and July 13, recording an average figure of 2.67 goals per match.

The same number of goals scored per match was registered 16 years ago, when France hosted the 1998 World Cup.

The final 171st goal of the current championship in Brazil was the only one in the title match on Sunday night, when Germany’s forward Mario Goetze burnt the net of the Argentinian team in the second 15-minute half of the extended time to bring his team the fourth title of the world champions.

The all-time record of scored goals per match at the World Cup series was registered at the 1954 tournament in Switzerland, where the figure hit the record mark of 5.38 goals per game.

With a total of six World Cups held in Latin America (1930 in Uruguay, 1950 in Brazil, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico, 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico) Germany became the first European team to snatch the title there adding to their previous three won in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

Brazil is so far the only Latin American nation to win the World Cup crown at the tournaments held in Europe to win the 1958 championship in Sweden.