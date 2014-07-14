Russia to draw on Brazilian experience organizing 2018 World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia will draw on Brazil’s ample experience while organizing the 2018 World Cup, said Alexei Sorokin, the CEO of the Russia 2018 organizing committee.

“The World Cup in Brazil has become a significant event,” Sorokin told a news conference in Brazil on Monday. “It was a pleasure to be here. The final game was just fantastic.”

“We were certainly interested, first of all, in organisational issues,” he said. “Brazilians have managed to organised the tournament perfectly, and there is something we can learn from them. But there are also many pleasant surprises in store for guests of the 2018 World Cup.”

The 2018 World Cup games will be played in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.