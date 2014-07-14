Russia to draw on Brazilian experience organizing 2018 World Cup

Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists beginsWorld December 22, 16:27
“The World Cup in Brazil has become a significant event,” Sorokin told a news conference in Brazil on Monday. “It was a pleasure to be here. The final game was just fantastic.”
“We were certainly interested, first of all, in organisational issues,” he said. “Brazilians have managed to organised the tournament perfectly, and there is something we can learn from them. But there are also many pleasant surprises in store for guests of the 2018 World Cup.”
The 2018 World Cup games will be played in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.