German ‘Miracle Boy’ Götze says ‘dreams come true’ with World Cup’s title

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14. /ITAR-TASS/. Germany’s 22-year-old forward Mario Götze, who netted the only goal of the 2014 World Cup final match to bring his team 1-0 victory over Argentina and consequently the 4th world champions’ title for his country, said it was “an unbelievable feeling” to win the trophy.

The winning goal of the decider for the global football’s crown at the over 74,700-seat Maracana Stadium was netted by Götze in the second 15-minute half of the extra time (113th minute).

"I don't know how to describe it,” the official 2014 World Cup website quoted him as saying. “You just score that goal and you don't really know what's happening after that.”

"It'll be a party with the whole team and the country,” he added. “It's a dream come true to win the World Cup, especially in Brazil."

Germany’s rising star Götze became the youngest player in 48 years to score in the final match of the World Cup series. German striker was 22 years and 39 days old on Sunday to score a goal, while his compatriot Wolfgang Weber was 22 years and 33 days old, when in 1966 he scored a last-minute goal against hosts England to tie the score of the final match.

With a total of six World Cups held in Latin America (1930 in Uruguay, 1950 in Brazil, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico, 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico), Germany became the first European team to snatch the title there, adding to their previous three won trophies in 1954, 1974 and 1990. Brazil is so far the only Latin American nation to win the World Cup crown at the tournaments held in Europe after triumphing at the 1958 championship in Sweden.

“We're the first European team to win a title in South America and that makes us very proud,” German’s Coach Joachim Löw said at a news conference after the match. “All players in this team gave everything they had.”