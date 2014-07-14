2014 World Cup in Brazil records average 2.67 of goals per match

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14, /ITAR-TASS/. An overall of 171 goals were scored in the course of 64 matches played at the spectacular 2014 World Cup, hosted by Brazil between June 12 and July 13, recording an average figure of 2.67 goals per match.

The same number of goals scored per match was registered 16 years ago, when France hosted the 1998 World Cup.

The final 171st goal of the current championship in Brazil was the only one in the title match on Sunday night, when Germany’s forward Mario Goetze burnt the net of the Argentinian team in the second 15-minute half of the extended time to bring his team the fourth title of the world champions.

The all-time record of scored goals per match at the World Cup series was registered at the 1954 tournament in Switzerland, where the figure hit the record mark of 5.38 goals per game.

With a total of six World Cups held in Latin America (1930 in Uruguay, 1950 in Brazil, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico, 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico) Germany became the first European team to snatch the title there adding to their previous three won in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

Brazil is so far the only Latin American nation to win the World Cup crown at the tournaments held in Europe to win the 1958 championship in Sweden.

Two-time world champions Argentina (1978, 1986) also became two-time world’s vice champions following tonight’s defeat to Germany, which earlier went to the World Cup’s history books with the crushing 7-1 semifinal victory over hosts Brazil on Tuesday.

Shortly before Brazil’s fabulous city of Rio de Janeiro dropped the curtains on the current World Cup with the final Germany-Argentina clash, the baton of the global football tournament’s hosting nations was passed on to Russia, where the next world tournament will be held in 2018.

The symbolic hand-over ceremony of the right to host the World Cup tournament was held at the iconic over 74,700-seat capacity Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro and was attended by Sepp Blatter, the president of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We will do all we can to organize the event on the highest level,” Putin said at the ceremony addressing Blatter and Rousseff.

Blatter said earlier that he intended to pay a visit to Russia in September to monitor the preparation work for the championship in 2018.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over three years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Following an official ceremony held in September 2012 and attended by Blatter, Russia eventually selected 11 out of the earlier proposed 13 cities, excluding Krasnodar and Yaroslavl. The final list of the 2018 World Cup host cities includes Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.