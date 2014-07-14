Back to Main page
Germany wins 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Sport
July 14, 2014, 1:44 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO
Germany defeated Argentina 1-0
Benedikt Hoewedes (C) of Germany goes for a header
© EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain scored a goal, but it was called offfside
© EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
© EPA/Marcelo Sayao
Miroslav Klose didn't manage to renew his record as the best scorer of World Cup Finals
©  EPA/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
Argentina's striker Gonzalo Higuaín falls being hit by German goalkeeper
© EPA/MARCUS BRANDT
Germany's Mesut Ozil is trying to hold back Argentina's Lionel Messi
© ITAR-TASS/Valery Sharifulin
Mario Goetze of Germany scored the only goal (113')
© EPA/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
Lionel Messi
© EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
©  EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
German footballers make a selfie with their gold medal
© PA/Antonio Lacerda
Mario Goetze
© EPA/MARCUS BRANDT
© AP Photo/Fabrizio Bensch, Pool
© EPA/ANDREAS GEBERT
©  EPA/ANDREAS GEBERT
© EPA/MARCUS BRANDT
© ITAR-TASS/Valery Sharifulin
Argentina’s Lionel Messi named 2014 World Cup’s Best Player
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14, /ITAR-TASS/. Germany won its 4th world champion’s title after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final match of the 2014 World Cup on Sunday night in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro to become the first European team to triumph on South American soil.

The winning goal of the decider for the global football’s crown at the over 74,700-seat Maracana Stadium was netted by German forward Mario Goetze, 22, in the second 15-minute half of the extended time (113th minute).

With a total of six World Cups held in Latin America (1930 in Uruguay, 1950 in Brazil, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico, 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico) Germany became the first European team to snatch the title there adding to their previous three won in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

Read also

Team Argentina played like ‘warriors', deserved victory — Coach Sabella
Germany’s Manuel Neuer named 2014 World Cup’s Best Goalkeeper
Disturbances reported in Buenos Aires after Argentina’s 0-1 title defeat at World Cup
Two-time world champions Argentina (1978, 1986) also became two-time world’s vice champions following tonight’s final clash.

This was the third final face-off for Argentina and Germany with the frames of the World Cup series. They first time played for the title in 1986 in Mexico, where the Argentinians defeated the Nationalmannschaft 3-2, and then in Italy in 1990, when the German squad avenged La Albiceleste with 1-0 victory.

Their third time final meeting is the first in the history of World Cups with only Italy and Brazil playing each other at this stage of the global football tournaments twice in 1970 and 1994.

In all prior to tonight’s match, both teams had an overall history of 20 matches played against each other and besides the five tied matches Argentina packed nine victories against Germany’s six. The number of scored goals stood even at 28 both for Germany and Argentina.

