Germany wins 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Miroslav Klose didn't manage to renew his record as the best scorer of World Cup Finals © EPA/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14, /ITAR-TASS/. Germany won its 4th world champion’s title after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final match of the 2014 World Cup on Sunday night in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro to become the first European team to triumph on South American soil.

The winning goal of the decider for the global football’s crown at the over 74,700-seat Maracana Stadium was netted by German forward Mario Goetze, 22, in the second 15-minute half of the extended time (113th minute).

With a total of six World Cups held in Latin America (1930 in Uruguay, 1950 in Brazil, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico, 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico) Germany became the first European team to snatch the title there adding to their previous three won in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

Two-time world champions Argentina (1978, 1986) also became two-time world’s vice champions following tonight’s final clash.

This was the third final face-off for Argentina and Germany with the frames of the World Cup series. They first time played for the title in 1986 in Mexico, where the Argentinians defeated the Nationalmannschaft 3-2, and then in Italy in 1990, when the German squad avenged La Albiceleste with 1-0 victory.

Their third time final meeting is the first in the history of World Cups with only Italy and Brazil playing each other at this stage of the global football tournaments twice in 1970 and 1994.

In all prior to tonight’s match, both teams had an overall history of 20 matches played against each other and besides the five tied matches Argentina packed nine victories against Germany’s six. The number of scored goals stood even at 28 both for Germany and Argentina.

