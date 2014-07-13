Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Netherlands beat Brazil in the 2014 World Cup match for bronze medal

Sport
July 13, 2014, 3:40 UTC+3 BRASILIA
The Dutch defeated Brazil national team 3:0
1 pages in this article

BRASILIA, July 13  /ITAR-TASS/. The Dutch won a bronze medal in a match for the World Cup 2014 third place. They defeated Brazil 3:0 in a match that had taken place in capital Brasilia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
FIFA World Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
6
Ambassador Karlov laid to rest at Moscow cemetery
7
Moscow court turns down complaint by Stalin’s grandson on justification of Nazism
TOP STORIES
Реклама