Messi breaks Maradona’s record of matches played for Argentina

Sport
July 10, 2014, 9:07 UTC+3 SAO PAOLO
Maradona scored a total of 34 goals playing for the national team, while Messi has surpassed him scoring 43 goals so far
1 pages in this article
© EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Read also
Argentina defeats Dutch squad in 2014 World Cup semifinal
SAO PAOLO, July 10./ITAR-TASS/. Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentinian football squad, set a new record of total matches played for the national team breaking the previous mark held by his legendary fellow-countryman Diego Maradona.

The 2014 World Cup’s semifinal match in Brazil’s Sao Paolo on Wednesday was the 92nd for the 27-year-old forward, who is also the 2008 Olympic champion, comparing to 91 played by Maradona for the Argentinian national team.

Fabled Maradona scored a total of 34 goals playing for the national team, while Messi has surpassed him scoring 43 netters so far and is set for more as his squad edged through to the final match for the current world’s title on Wednesday night.

After the scoreless 120 minutes of the tense match at the 63,320-seat Sao Paolo Arena, the Argentinians managed to snatch 4-2 victory over the Dutch side to reach the global football tournament’s final for the first time in 24 years.

Gallery
8 photo

FIFA World Cup record-holders

However, Messi-led Argentina will have to play over the top of its abilities in the final match of the tournament considering the other semifinal match on the previous day, when Germany literally crushed hosts Brazil 7-1.

The German and Argentinian squads will contest the title at the 74,700-seat Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 13 with the world’s football decider scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

Both finalists have an overall history of 20 matches played against each other and besides the five tied matches Argentina packed nine victories against Germany’s six. The number of scored goals stands even at 28 both for Germany and Argentina.

Topics
Football FIFA World Cup
