Argentina defeats Dutch squad in 2014 World Cup semifinal

Sport
July 10, 2014, 2:56 UTC+3 SAO PAOLO
Football team snatched a semifinal victory in a penalty shootout with the Netherlands
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

SAO PAOLO, July 10, /ITAR-TASS/. The Argentinian national football team snatched a semifinal victory in a penalty shootout with the Netherlands to play against Germany for the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil’s Rio-de-Janeiro. After the scoreless 120 minutes of the tense match at the 63,320-seat Sao Paolo Arena it was Argentina’s goalkeeper Sergio Romero to become the hero of the match and stop this tournament’s undefeated ‘Red Devils’ on their confident path to this World Cup’s decider.

The 27-year-old Argentinian goalie first fended off a spot kick from Dutch  Ron Vlaar and then made a stunning save delivered by Wesley Sneijder to bring his team 4-2 victory on the penalty shootout and boost his ‘La Albiceleste’ into the global football tournament’s final for the first time in 24 years.

However, Argentina, led by famed captain Lionel Messi, will have to play over the top of its abilities in the final match of the tournament considering the other semifinal match on the previous day, when Germany literally crushed hosts Brazil 7-1.
The German and Argentinian squads will contest the title at the 74,700-seat Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 13 with the world’s football decider scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

Both finalists have an overall history of 20 matches played against each other and besides the five tied matches Argentina packed nine victories against Germany’s six. The number of scored goals stands even at 28 both for Germany and Argentina.

The match for the bronze of the 2014 World Cup between hosts Brazil and the Dutch squad will start at 5:00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) at the Nacional Stadium in the country’s capital of Brasilia.

The teams met each other in a total of 11 matches and have the equal statistic of three victories for the each squad, plus five draws and 15 goals scored on each behalf.

