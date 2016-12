FIFA World Cup record-holders

Pamela Anderson says she will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship

Iran's Ali Daei holds the record of most goals scored (35) in overall World Cup qualifying matches © EPA/-

Archie Thompson of Australia is famous for scoring 13 goals in a single World Cup qualifying match against American Samoa in 2002 © EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Russia's Oleg Salenko scored five goals in a single World Cup finals match (Russia-Cameroon in 1994) — a record that still hasn't been broken © AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle

Italian coach Vittorio Pozzo is the only one to ever have won two World Cups (1934 and 1938) © Ap Photo

Brazil's Pele was not only the youngest ever to score a goal in a World Cup, he is the only player to have won three World Cup titles (1958, 1962, 1970) © AP Photo

France's Fabien Barthez shares the record of most World Cup matches without conceding with Englands Peter Shilton. They both had 10 clean sheets © EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

France's Just Fontaine (left) still holds the record of scoring most goals (13) in a single World Cup tournament © AP Photo/Reportagebild, Pool, File

Germany striker Miroslav Klose scored his 16th World Cup goal and broke Ronaldo's record as overall finals topscorer © EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

