Russia won the cross-country skiing relay gold at the Paralympics

SOCHI, March 15, 14:11 /ITAR-TASS/. The Russian team won the cross-country skiing relay gold at the Paralympics in Sochi. The champions are Roman Petushkov, Vladislav Lekomtsev, Grigory Murygin and Rushan Minnegulov.
Ukraine's team won the silver, and the French won the bronze.
Athletes of various categories participated in the four-stage mixed relay race.
Russia is the leader in the Paralympic medal tally 27 gold, 21 silver and 18 bronze medals.