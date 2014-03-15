Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia won the cross-country skiing relay gold at the Paralympics

Sport
March 15, 2014, 14:47 UTC+3 SOCHI
Ukraine's team won the silver, and the French won the bronze.
1 pages in this article
Roman Petushkov

Roman Petushkov

© ITAR-TASS/Artem Korotaev

SOCHI, March 15, 14:11 /ITAR-TASS/. The Russian team won the cross-country skiing relay gold at the Paralympics in Sochi. The champions are Roman Petushkov, Vladislav Lekomtsev, Grigory Murygin and Rushan Minnegulov.

Ukraine's team won the silver, and the French won the bronze.

Athletes of various categories participated in the four-stage mixed relay race.

Russia is the leader in the Paralympic medal tally 27 gold, 21 silver and 18 bronze medals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sochi Olympics Olympic Results
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected president
5
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
6
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
7
Russian Army to get weapons to fight mini-drone swarms in two years
TOP STORIES
Реклама