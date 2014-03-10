Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French alpine skier wins Paralympic gold in women’s standing Super-G

Sport
March 10, 2014, 18:01 UTC+3 SOCHI
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, March 10, 16:54 /ITAR-TASS/. French alpine skier Marie Bochet on Monday won the gold medal in women’s standing Super-G event at the XI Paralympic Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, finishing in 1 minute 24.20 seconds.

France’s Solene Jambaque (1:26.20) took the silver, and American Stephanie Jallen (1:30.14) secured the bronze medal.

Russia’s Inga Medvedeva, who originally completed the distance in third place (1:28.19), was disqualified for missing a gate.

American Allison Jones was fourth (1:30.66), and Russia’s Maria Papulova was in fifth place (1:31.53)

Bochet was born in Chambery, France, on February 9, 1994. She is a multiple world champion in standing alpine skiing events, including downhill, slalom and Super-G.

France is currently in the sixth place in the 2014 Paralympics’ medal count with 4 awards: 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

On March 8, Bochet won another Paralympic gold medal in women’s standing downhill event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sochi Olympics Olympic Results
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected president
5
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
6
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
7
Russian Army to get weapons to fight mini-drone swarms in two years
TOP STORIES
Реклама