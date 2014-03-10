French alpine skier wins Paralympic gold in women’s standing Super-G

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
SOCHI, March 10, 16:54 /ITAR-TASS/. French alpine skier Marie Bochet on Monday won the gold medal in women’s standing Super-G event at the XI Paralympic Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, finishing in 1 minute 24.20 seconds.
France’s Solene Jambaque (1:26.20) took the silver, and American Stephanie Jallen (1:30.14) secured the bronze medal.
Russia’s Inga Medvedeva, who originally completed the distance in third place (1:28.19), was disqualified for missing a gate.
American Allison Jones was fourth (1:30.66), and Russia’s Maria Papulova was in fifth place (1:31.53)
Bochet was born in Chambery, France, on February 9, 1994. She is a multiple world champion in standing alpine skiing events, including downhill, slalom and Super-G.
France is currently in the sixth place in the 2014 Paralympics’ medal count with 4 awards: 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze.
On March 8, Bochet won another Paralympic gold medal in women’s standing downhill event.