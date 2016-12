Team Russia wins seven medals on third competition day of Sochi Paralympics

SOCHI, March 10, 16:09 /ITAR-TASS/. Russia’s national team won a total of seven medals on the third day of competitions at the XI Paralympic Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Team Russia is currently at the top of the medal standings with 24 medals (7 golds, 10 silvers and 7 bronzes).

The gold medals were won by skiers Rushan Minnegulov (men’s standing 20-kilometer classic event) and Elena Remizova (women’s 15-kilometer classic event for visually impaired).

Silvers were secured by skiers Mikhalina Lysova (women’s 15-kilometer classic event for visually impaired) and Stanislav Chokhlayev (men’s 20-kilometer classic event for visually impaired), as well as by alpine skier Alexandra Frantseva (women’s Super-G for visually impaired).

The bronze medals were taken by skiers Vladislav Lekomtsev (men’s standing 20-kilometer classic event) and Anna Milenina (women’s standing 15-kilometer classic event).

The medal standings:

1. Russian Federation: 24 medals (7 gold medals, 10 silvers and 7 bronzes);

2. Germany: 3 (3-0-0);

3. Ukraine: 7 (2-2-3);

4. Austria: 4 (2-2-0);

5. Japan: 5 (2-1-2);

6. France: 4 (2-1-1);

7. Slovakia: 3 (2-1-0);

8. Canada: 6 (1-2-3);

9. Great Britain: 3 (1-1-1);

10. Sweden: 2 (1-0-1);

11. Spain: 1(1-0-0);

12. United States: 7 (0-3-4);

13. Finland: 1 (0-1-0);

14. Belarus: 2(0-0-2).

The 2014 Winter Paralympic Games kicked off in Sochi on March 7 and will run until March 16. Over 1,350 Paralympic athletes from 45 countries are competing for 72 sets of medals at Russia’s first ever Winter Paralympic Games.