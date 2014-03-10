Back to Main page
Russian skier wins Paralympic gold in men’s standing 20km classic

Sport
March 10, 2014, 15:13 UTC+3 SOCHI
The other Russian skier Vladislav Lekomtsev took the bronze medal
SOCHI, March 10, 14:53 /ITAR-TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Rushan Minnegulov on Monday won the gold medal in men’s standing 20-kilometer classic event at the XI Paralympic Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, completing the distance in 50 minutes 55.1 seconds.

Finland’s Ilkka Tuomisto (51:31.5) secured silver, and Russia’s Vladislav Lekomtsev (51:44.6) took the bronze medal.

Japan’s Yoshihiro Nitta (54:10.2) came fourth, Germany’s Tino Uhlig (55:30.8) fifth, Ukraine’s Ihor Reptyukh (56:05.5) sixth, Russia’s Kirill Mikhailov (56:31.6) seventh, Vladimir Kononov (57.02.4) eighth.

Team Russia is at the top of the medal standings at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics. It has a total of 22 medals, including 6 golds, 9 silvers and 7 bronzes.

Minnegulov was born on November 27, 1992 in the village of Bogatye Saby in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan. He is a world-class master of sports. He is the champion, silver and bronze medalist of the 2013 world championship.

The 2014 Winter Paralympic Games kicked off in Sochi on March 7 and will run until March 16. Over 1,350 Paralympic athletes from 45 countries are competing for 72 sets of medals at Russia’s first ever Winter Paralympic Games.

Topics
Sochi Olympics Olympic Results
