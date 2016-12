Russian skier wins Paralympic gold in women’s 15km classic for visually impaired

SOCHI, March 10, /ITAR-TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Elena Remizova on Monday won the gold medal in women’s 15-kilometer classic event for visually impaired athletes at the XI Paralympic Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. She finished the distance in 49 minutes 10.2 seconds.

Russia’s Mikhalina Lysova (50:47.5) secured the silver medal, and Belarus’ Yadviha Skorabahataya (55:46.5) took the bronze.

Russia currently tops the medal standings at the 2014 Paralympic Games with 24 awards (7 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze medals).

Remizova was born on September 22, 1986 in Petukhovo, the Kurgan Region in the Urals Federal District. She is a world class master of sports in Russia and a multiple world champion in cross-country skiing and biathlon for visually impaired athletes.