Canadian skier wins Paralympic gold in men’s 20km classic for visually impaired

SOCHI, March 10, 12:57 /ITAR-TASS/. Canadian cross-country skier Brian Mckeever on Monday won gold in men’s 20-kilometer classic event for visually impaired at the XI Paralympic Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Russia’s Stanislav Chokhlayev secured silver, and Sweden’s Zebastian Modin took the bronze medal.

Russia’s Alexander Artemov finished fourth.