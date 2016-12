German alpine skier Anna Schaffelhuber wins Paralympic gold in women’s sitting Super-G

SOCHI, March 10, 12:50 /ITAR-TASS/. German alpine skier Anna Schaffelhuber on Monday won the gold medal in women’s sitting Super-G event at the XI Paralympic Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Austria’s Claudia Loesch took the silver medal, and American Laurie Stephens secured bronze.

Russians were not represented in the event.

Two Americans, Alana Nichols and Stephani Victor, got off their course and were taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.