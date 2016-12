French alpine skier Marie Bochet wins Paralympic gold in women’s standing Super-G

SOCHI, March 10, 11:33 /ITAR-TASS/. French alpine skier Marie Bochet on Monday won the gold medal in women’s standing Super-G event at the XI Paralympic Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

France’s Solene Jambaque took the silver, and American Stephanie Jallen secured the bronze medal.

Russia’s Inga Medvedeva, who originally finished the distance in third place, was disqualified for missing a gate.

Russia’s Maria Papulova was in fifth place.