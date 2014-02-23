Canadian men's ice hockey team wins the last gold at Sochi Winter Olympics

Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
SOCHI, February 23. /ITAR-TASS/. Canadian men's ice hockey team has won the last gold at the XXII Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. The Canadian team beat the Swedish squad 3-0 in the final match.
The pucks for the Canadian side were delivered by Jonathan Toews (13th munite), Sidney Crosby (36th minute) and Chris Kunitz (49th minute). Sweden secured silver.
On Saturday, Finland won the bronze medal beating the US team 5-0.
Russia’s team was in fifth place at the tournament, losing to Finland in men’s play-offs quarterfinals on February 19.
Prior to the Sochi Games, Canada’s team won Olympic Games eight times (in 1920, 1924, 1928, 1932, 1948, 1952, 2002, 2010). It is also a many-time world champion.