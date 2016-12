Russian team wins gold in four-man bobsleigh

SOCHI, February 23. /ITAR-TASS/. The Russian team, consisting of Alexander Zubkov, Alexei Voevoda, Dmitry Trunenkov and Alexei Negodaylo, has won gold in four-man bobsleigh.

This is the 13th gold medal for the Russian national team at the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

Latvia's team (Oskars Melbardis, Daumants Dreiskens, Janis Strenga and Arvis Vilkaste) got silver. The US team (Steven Holcomb, Christopher Fogt, Steven Langton and Curtis Tomasevicz) got bronze.