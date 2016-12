Russian skiers occupy entire podium in mass start free at Sochi Olympics

SOCHI, February 23. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian skier Alexander Legkov won a gold medal in men’s 50 km mass start free at the Sochi Olympics on Sunday, the final day of the Winter Games.

His teammate, Maxim Vylegzhanin, took silver and Ilya Chernousov claimed bronze.

So Russia is in first place in the unofficial medal count at the Sochi Olympic Games having 12 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals.