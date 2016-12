Russia first in Olympic medal count at Sochi

SOCHI, February 23, 13:30 /ITAR-TASS/. Russia’s Olympic team is in first place in the unofficial medal count at the Sochi Olympic Games having 12 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Norway, the main rival at the Games with 11-5-10 count, will not get ahead again as it is not presented in the four-man bob and the hockey final later on Sunday.

Russian skiers, Alexander Legkov, Maxim Vylegzhanin and Ilya Chernousov, occupied the entire podium in men’s 50 km mass start free earlier on Sunday.