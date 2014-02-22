Back to Main page
Finland’s ice hockey squad wins bronze

Sport
February 22, 2014, 21:55 UTC+3
In the gold medal match, Sweden will play against Canada
© EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. The Finnish men’s ice hockey team won bronze medals at the Sochi Olympics. In the bronze match, Finland defeated the US team 5:0 (0:0, 2:0, 3:0).

Two pucks were delivered by the squad’s captain Teemu Selanne (22nd and 50th minutes). Jussi Jokinen, Juuso Hietanen and Olli Maatta scored a goal each (22nd, 47th and 54th minutes).

The Finnish team qualified to play-off of the Olympic tournament from the B group, becoming best among teams that ranked second in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, the Finnish hockey players won in match against Russia with a score of 3:1. They failed to get to final because they lost to Sweden 2:1.

In the gold medal match, Sweden will play against Canada.

