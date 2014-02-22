Finland’s ice hockey squad wins bronze

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in RussiaSport December 22, 13:59
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakupMilitary & Defense December 22, 13:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. The Finnish men’s ice hockey team won bronze medals at the Sochi Olympics. In the bronze match, Finland defeated the US team 5:0 (0:0, 2:0, 3:0).
The Finnish team qualified to play-off of the Olympic tournament from the B group, becoming best among teams that ranked second in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, the Finnish hockey players won in match against Russia with a score of 3:1. They failed to get to final because they lost to Sweden 2:1.
In the gold medal match, Sweden will play against Canada.