Russian team wins gold in men's biathlon 4x7.5 km relay

SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian men’s biathlon team has won Olympic gold in 4x7.5 km relay. The team was represented by Alexey Volkov, Evgeny Ustyugov, Dmitry Malyshko and Anton Shipulin.

Infographics Biathlon Details on Biathlon, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics

The German team grabbed silver and Austria won bronze.

This medal brought Russia to the top in overall Olympic ranking. Now it has 11 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals, 29 in total.

This repeats the best result in Russian sports history: the Soviet national team also won 29 medals at the 1988 Olympics in Calgary. It also repeats the Russian national team record in terms of gold medals (11), set in Lillehammer in 1994.

Russia’s national team topped the unofficial team ranking, leaving behind Norway (11-5-9) and Canada (9-10-5).

The gold medal in relay became the first for the Russian biathlon team in Sochi. Earlier, the Russian women’s team represented by Olga Vylukhina, Olga Zaitseva, Yana Romanova and Ekaterina Shumilova won silver in 4x6 km relay. Olga Vylukhina won silver in 7.5 km sprint and Yevgeny Garanichev won bronze in men’s 20 km individual race.