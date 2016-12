Russian female speed skaters win bronze in team pursuit

SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian speed skaters have won bronze medals in women’s team pursuit at the Sochi Olympics.

Infographics Speed Skating Details on Speed Skating, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics

This medal became the 28th for the Russian national team at these Olympics. The team now has 10 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals.

Olga Graf, Yekaterina Lobysheva, Yekaterina Shikhova and Yuliya Sokolova won over Japan in contest for the third place.

The Dutch team — Marrit Leenstra, Jorien Ter Mors, Lotte Van Beek and Ireen Wust — won gold. Silver went to the Polish team: Katarzyna Bachleda-Curus, Natalia Czerwonka, Katarzyna Wozniak and Luiza Zlotkowska.