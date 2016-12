Dutch speed skaters win gold in men’s team pursuit

SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Dutch speed skaters won gold in men’s team pursuit at the Sochi Olympics.

Jan Blokhuijsen, Sven Kramer and Koen Verweij have set a new Olympic record of 3 minutes and 37.71 seconds.

The South Korean team secured silver (3.40.85). Contesting the bronze, Poland won over Canada.

The Russian team ranked sixth.

The Dutch team is world champion of 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2013 in team pursuit. It is bronze medalist of the 2011 world championship.