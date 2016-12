Russian female speed skaters fail to qualify in team pursuit at Sochi Olympics

SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian women’s speed racing team lost to Polish athletes in team pursuit semifinals at the Sochi Olympics.

Olga Graf, Yekaterina Shikhova and Yuliya Skokova finished the race with a result of 3 minutes 2.09 seconds. Their rivals showed a result of 3 minutes and 0.60 seconds.

Competition for the third place and the final will take place later on Saturday.