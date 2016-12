Austria’s Julia Dujmovits won gold in women’s parallel slalom

SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Austrian snowboarder Julia Dujmovits won gold in women’s parallel slalom at the Sochi Olympics.

Infographics Snowboard Details on Snowboard, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics

Silver went to Anke Karstens of Germany, and another German Amelie Kober grabbed bronze.

Three Russian athletes – Alena Zavarzina, Ekaterina Tudegesheva and Natalia Soboleva, failed to qualify to 1/4 finals.

Julia Dujmovits was born June 12, 1987 in Gussing. She became vice-champion of the world in 2013 in parallel giant slalom. In this season, she climbed the podium three times at the world cup series. In Sochi, she ranked only 29th in women’s parallel giant slalom.