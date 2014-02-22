Back to Main page
Snowboarder Vic Wild grabs gold in men's parallel slalom

Sport
February 22, 2014, 15:29 UTC+3
Earlier, Vic Wild became champion in men’s parallel giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JENS BUETTNER

SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia's Vic Wild grabbed gold in men's parallel slalom.

Silver went to Slovenia’s Zan Koshir, and Austrian Benjamin won bronze.

Earlier, Vic Wild became champion in men’s parallel giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics.

Now Russia has 27 Olympic medals (10 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze awards).

Victor (Vic) Wild  was born August 23, 1986 in White Salmon, Washington, USA. He is bronze winner of the 2013 world championship in parallel giant slalom, winner of the world cup series. His best result in overall ranking of the world cup when representing USA was 47th, and 19th  in parallel disciplines.

