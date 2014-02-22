Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen wins gold medal in women's 30 km cross-country

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Norway's Marit Bjoergen claimed a record-equaling sixth Winter Olympics gold medal when she led a Norwegian sweep in the cross-country 30 km freestyle event at the Sochi Games on Saturday.
After 10 km, Johaug, Steira and Bjoergen split from the field and never looked back, with pre-race favorite Justyna Kowalczyk of Poland retiring midway through the race.
Bjoergen joins speed skater Lidia Skoblikova (former USSR) and cross-country skier Lyobov Yegorova (United Team and Russia) as the women with the most Winter Olympics gold medals.
Bjoergen, who also won the skiathlon and the team sprint in Sochi, is also tied with Italian Stefania Belmondo and Russian Raisa Smetanina as the women with most Winter Games medals in cross-country skiing.