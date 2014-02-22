Norwegian skier Marit Bjoergen wins gold medal in women's 30 km cross-country

SOCHI, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Norway's Marit Bjoergen claimed a record-equaling sixth Winter Olympics gold medal when she led a Norwegian sweep in the cross-country 30 km freestyle event at the Sochi Games on Saturday.

Bjoergen, the first Norwegian woman to win a 30 km event at the Games, pulled ahead of Therese Johaug with a late burst of acceleration, while Kristin Stoermer Steira took the bronze.

After 10 km, Johaug, Steira and Bjoergen split from the field and never looked back, with pre-race favorite Justyna Kowalczyk of Poland retiring midway through the race.

Bjoergen joins speed skater Lidia Skoblikova (former USSR) and cross-country skier Lyobov Yegorova (United Team and Russia) as the women with the most Winter Olympics gold medals.

Bjoergen, who also won the skiathlon and the team sprint in Sochi, is also tied with Italian Stefania Belmondo and Russian Raisa Smetanina as the women with most Winter Games medals in cross-country skiing.