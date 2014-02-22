Russia beats own medal record

MOSCOW, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Success at the Games in Sochi allows Russia to beat its own record in the number of medals and try to achieve more.

On Friday, Russian athletes gathered a rich harvest: female biathletes took silver in the relay, and skaters achieved two bright victories. Viktor Ahn took the men’s 500 m short track gold and then, together with three other Russian skaters — Vladimir Grigoryev, Semion Yelistratov and Ruslan Zakharov, he won the relay race.

Russia has ten gold, ten silver and seven bronze medals.

Russian athletes have already set a new personal record of the country in the number of medals won at the Winter Games (27). In Lillehammer 1994, Russia won 23 medals. The best achievement in history of domestic sport was in Calgary 1988 when the Soviet Union grabbed 29 medals. In Lillehammer, Russia won eleven gold medals.