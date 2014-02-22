Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia beats own medal record

Sport
February 22, 2014, 15:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Vic Wild won the tenth gold medal in men's snowboard parallel slalom
1 pages in this article
© EPA/VINCENT JANNINK

MOSCOW, February 22. /ITAR-TASS/. Success at the Games in Sochi allows Russia to beat its own record in the number of medals and try to achieve more.

On Friday, Russian athletes gathered a rich harvest: female biathletes took silver in the relay, and skaters achieved two bright victories. Viktor Ahn took the men’s 500 m short track gold and then, together with three other Russian skaters — Vladimir Grigoryev, Semion Yelistratov and Ruslan Zakharov, he won the relay race.

Russia has ten gold, ten silver and seven bronze medals.

Russian athletes have already set a new personal record of the country in the number of medals won at the Winter Games (27). In Lillehammer 1994, Russia won 23 medals. The best achievement in history of domestic sport was in Calgary 1988 when the Soviet Union grabbed 29 medals. In Lillehammer, Russia won eleven gold medals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympic Results
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
5
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
6
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegation
7
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
TOP STORIES
Реклама