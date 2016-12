Russian short track racers win gold in men's 5,000m relay

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian short track racers Semen Elistratov, Vladimir Grigoriev, Viktor Ahn and Ruslan Zakharov have won gold in men’s 5,000m relay. Viktor Ahn is now three-times gold medalist of the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The US team, which included Eduardo Alvarez, J.R. Celski, Chris Creveling and Jordan Malone, earned silver. Chinese speed skaters Deguan Chen, Tianyu Han, Jingnan Shi and Dajing Wu grabbed bronze.