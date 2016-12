South Korean Seung-Hi Park wins gold in women’s 1,000m short track

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. South Korean short track racer Seung-Hi Park won the gold medal in ladies’ 1,000m race at the Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi on Friday.

The South Korean racer showed a result of 1 minute and 30.761 seconds.

Chinese skater Kexin Fan won the silver medal (1:30.811), and another South Korean skater Suk Hee Shim won the bronze medal (1:31.027).