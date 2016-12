Russia's Viktor Ahn earns gold in men's short track 500m

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian speed skater Viktor Ahn has won gold in men’s 500m short track at the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

China’s Daijing Wu earned silver, and Canadian athlete Charle Cournoyer got bronze.

This is the third medal for Ahn at the Winter Games. The speed skater has also won gold in men’s 1,000m short track and bronze in 1,500m race.