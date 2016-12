Russian women speedskaters qualify for semifinal in team race at Sochi Olympics

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian women speedskaters - Olga Graf, Yekaterina Lobysheva and Yulia Skokova - qualified for the semifinal in the team classification at the Sochi Olympics.

The Russian women’s speedskating team, clocking 3 minutes 1.53 seconds, prevailed over Canada (3:02.06) in the first quarterfinal.

The semifinals will be held on Saturday.