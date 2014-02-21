Back to Main page
Canadian curlers clinch Sochi gold, retain Olympics champs title

Sport
February 21, 2014, 20:39 UTC+3 SOCHI
Great Britain gets silver in men's curling
1 pages in this article
Canadian curler Brad Jacobs

Canadian curler Brad Jacobs

© EPA/Tobias Hase

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. The Canadian curling team retained the title of the Olympic champions after defeating Great Britain in the final match of the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi.

The winners of the 2006 Olympics in Italy’s Turin and 2010 Olympics in Canada’s Vancouver, the Canadians defeated the British team on Friday 9-3 to clinch the third title of the Olympics champions.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish team defeated Chinese curlers 6-4 in the match for the bronze medals.

