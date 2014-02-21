Back to Main page
Ukraine's biathletes grab gold in women's 4x6km relay

Sport
February 21, 2014, 19:47 UTC+3
Russian team wins silver
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian biathlete Vita Semerenko (L) and Russia's Yana Romanova (R)

Ukrainian biathlete Vita Semerenko (L) and Russia's Yana Romanova (R)

© ITAR-TASS/Valery Sharifulin

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. Ukrainian biathletes brought their country first Sochi Winter Olympics gold after they raced on Friday the track of the Laura Biathlon Center course to victory in women’s 4x6 km relay.

The new Olympic champions are Juliya Dzhyma, Olena Pidhrushna, Valj Semerenko and Vita Semerenko and they finished the track with the result of 1 hour 10 minutes and 2.5 seconds.

Russia’s Yana Romanova, Ekaterina Shumilova, Olga Vilukhina and Olga Zaitseva finished 26.4 seconds behind the winners to take the silver.

The bronze went to Norwegian biathletes Tora Berger, Tiril Eckhoff, Ann Kristin Aafedt Flatland and Fanny Welle-Strand Horn, who covered the distance in 1 hour 10 minutes and 40.1 seconds.

Having won the silver on Friday, Russian biathletes set for Russia a new record of total medals won by the country at Winter Olympics. The Russian national team so far won a total of 24 medals (7 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze medals). The previous record of 23 medals (11-8-4) was set at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway’s Lillehammer.

