Russia speedskaters fail to qualify for semifinals in team pursuit at Sochi Olympics

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian speedskaters Alexander Rumyantsev, Ivan Skobrev and Denis Yuskov failed to qualify for the semifinals in the team classification at the Sochi Olympics.

In the quarterfinals, the Russian speedskaters, clocking 3 minutes 44.22 seconds, lost to the South Korean team that clocked 3 minutes 40.84 seconds.

The semifinals of the speedskating competitions will be held later on Friday.