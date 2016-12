Sweden’s ice hockey team advances to finals

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. Swedish men’s ice hockey team has advanced to the finals after defeating Finland 2-1 in semifinals.

Swedish hockey players Loui Eriksson (32nd minute) and Erik Karlsson (37th) delivered plucks in the match. Finnish players Olli Jokinen has also scored a goal in the game (27th).

Another team to play in the finals will be determined after the game between Canada and the US, which will start at 21:00 Moscow time (GMT+4).