Swedish team grabs bronze in men’s curling at Winter Olympics

Sport
February 21, 2014, 15:57 UTC+3
The final game between Canada and Great Britain will take place later on Friday
1 pages in this article
© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. Swedish team has won bronze in men’s curling at the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. In the match for the bronze medal, Sweden’s squad beat China’s team 4-6.

Four years ago, at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada, Swedish men’s curling team got the 4th place, while the Chinese squad finished in the 8th position.

The final game between Canada and Great Britain will take place later on Friday, at 17:30 Moscow time (GMT+4).

