Canada’s freestyler Thompson wins Sochi gold in ladies’ ski cross

SOCHI, February 21. /ITAR-TASS/. Canadian freestyle skier Marielle Thompson won Sochi Olympic gold medal on Friday in ladies’ ski cross after she defeated in the final race her teammate Kelsey Serwa, who is now the Olympic silver medalist.

In the race for the third place at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park course, Sweden’s Anna Holmlund was faster than Ophelie David of France and brought Sweden the bronze medal of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.