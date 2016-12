Canadian women's team wins gold in curling at Sochi Olympics

SOCHI, February 20. /ITAR-TASS/. Canada’s team on Thursday defeated Sweden 6-3 in curling finals to win the gold medal at the XXII Olympic Winter Games in the southern Russian resort of Sochi.

Sweden’s team secured silver.

The fate of Olympic gold was decided in the ninth end, when Swedish curlers made a mistake while performing the last throw. They kicked their stone from the house and lost the end 0:3. The Canadians didn’t give them any chance to come back.

Britain took the bronze medal earlier in the day, beating Switzerland 6-5.

The Russian team ranked 9th at the tournament.

Canada’s team is Olympic champion of 1998, silver medalist of the 2010 Olympics, bronze winner of the 2002 and 2006 Games. Canadian female curlers are 15-fold world champions.