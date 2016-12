Russian freestyle skiers fail to qualify for ladies’ ski halfpipe at Sochi Olympics

Marie Martinod of France competes in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe Qualification © EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

SOCHI, February 20. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian freestyle skiers Yelizaveta Chesnokova and Natalia Makagonova failed to qualify for ladies’ ski halfpipe finals at the Olympic Games in Sochi on Thursday.

Chesnokova took the 19th positions after two heats, scoring 43.80 in heat 1 and 50.00 in heat 2. Makagonova took the 20th position (42.60 and 43.80).

Marie Martinod of France demonstrated the best result, scoring 84.80 and 88.40 points.

The finals will be held later on Thursday.