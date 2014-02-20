Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Swiss women's hockey squad defeats Sweden in Olympic bronze match

Sport
February 20, 2014, 19:37 UTC+3 SOCHI
The Olympics gold will be contested later in the day between the teams from the United States and reigning Olympic champions Canada
1 pages in this article
Members of Team Switzerland celebrates victory over Sweden

Members of Team Switzerland celebrates victory over Sweden

© EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

SOCHI, February 20. /ITAR-TASS/. Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden 4-3 to win the bronze of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, which are underway in Russia’s resort city of Sochi until February 23.

The goals for the Swedish squad were scored by Michelle Lowenhielm, Erica Uden Johansson and Pernilla Winberg.

The Swiss scorers in the bronze medal match were Sara Benz, Phoebe Stanz, Jessica Lutz and Alina Muller.

The Olympics gold will be contested later in the day between the teams from the United States and reigning Olympic champions Canada.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympic Results
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
5
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
6
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegation
7
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
TOP STORIES
Реклама