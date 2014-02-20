Swiss women's hockey squad defeats Sweden in Olympic bronze match

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
SOCHI, February 20. /ITAR-TASS/. Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden 4-3 to win the bronze of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, which are underway in Russia’s resort city of Sochi until February 23.
The goals for the Swedish squad were scored by Michelle Lowenhielm, Erica Uden Johansson and Pernilla Winberg.
The Swiss scorers in the bronze medal match were Sara Benz, Phoebe Stanz, Jessica Lutz and Alina Muller.
The Olympics gold will be contested later in the day between the teams from the United States and reigning Olympic champions Canada.