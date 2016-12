Britain’s female curlers win bronze at Sochi Olympics

Infographics Curling Details on Curling, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics

SOCHI, February 20. /ITAR-TASS/. UK women’s curling squad has secured Olympic bronze medals, winning in match against Swiss team with a score of 6:5.

To date, the British female curling team has two Olympics medals. Earlier, the UK athletes won gold at the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002. Four years ago, they ranked 7th in Vancouver.

On Thursday, the final match will take place at 17:30 Moscow time (13:30 GMT), in which Sweden and Canada will fight for Olympic gold.