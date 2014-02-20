Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Norway wins Olympic gold in Nordic Combined men’s team LH/4x5 km

Sport
February 20, 2014, 16:35 UTC+3 SOCHI
Norway is currently leading in the overall medals standings of the Sochi Olympic Games with a total of 21 medals
1 pages in this article
Norwegian athlete Haavard Klemetsen

Norwegian athlete Haavard Klemetsen

© EPA/HENDRIK SCHMIDT

SOCHI, February 20. /ITAR-TASS/. Norwegian skiers brought their country more Olympic gold on Thursday after winning in Nordic combined team Large Hill/4x5 km Cross Country event at the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi.

Norway’s Joergen Graabak, Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog and Magnus Hovdal Moan finished the high hill jump in the third place, but were faster in the race at the RusSki Gorki course to win the gold.

Infographics Nordic Combined Nordic Combined
Details on Nordic Combined, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics
Germany’s Eric Frenzel, Bjoern Kircheisen, Fabian Riessle and Johannes Rydzek finished in the second place to win the silver and the bronze went to Austria’s Christoph Bieler, Bernhard Gruber, Lukas Klapfer and Mario Stecher.

Norway is currently leading in the overall medals standings of the Sochi Olympic Games with a total of 21 medals (10 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals).

The Russian team consisting of Evgeniy Klimov, Niyaz Nabeev, Ernest Yahin and Ivan Panin ranked 9th after the race with a lag of 5 minutes and 36.3 seconds (7th place after jumping).

The Norwegian national team is Olympic champion of 1998 in team event; it won silver at the 1992 and 1994 Olympics. It won the world championship in 1984, 1989, 1997, 2001 and 2005, silver medalist of 1982, 1985, 1987, 1993, 1995 and 1999 world championships and bronze winner of 2007, 2009 and 2011.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympic Results
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected president
5
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
6
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
7
Russian Army to get weapons to fight mini-drone swarms in two years
TOP STORIES
Реклама