Norway wins Olympic gold in Nordic Combined men’s team LH/4x5 km

SOCHI, February 20. /ITAR-TASS/. Norwegian skiers brought their country more Olympic gold on Thursday after winning in Nordic combined team Large Hill/4x5 km Cross Country event at the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi.
Norway’s Joergen Graabak, Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog and Magnus Hovdal Moan finished the high hill jump in the third place, but were faster in the race at the RusSki Gorki course to win the gold.
Norway is currently leading in the overall medals standings of the Sochi Olympic Games with a total of 21 medals (10 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals).
The Russian team consisting of Evgeniy Klimov, Niyaz Nabeev, Ernest Yahin and Ivan Panin ranked 9th after the race with a lag of 5 minutes and 36.3 seconds (7th place after jumping).
The Norwegian national team is Olympic champion of 1998 in team event; it won silver at the 1992 and 1994 Olympics. It won the world championship in 1984, 1989, 1997, 2001 and 2005, silver medalist of 1982, 1985, 1987, 1993, 1995 and 1999 world championships and bronze winner of 2007, 2009 and 2011.