French freestyle skiers sweep Olympics podium in ski cross

SOCHI, February 20. /ITAR-TASS/. French freestyle skiers grabbed all three Olympic medals in Thursday’s competition of men’s ski cross event of the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi.

Jean Frederic Chapuis, Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonathan Midol won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively putting the total amount of medals won by France at the current Olympic Games to 14 (4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals).

Russian freestylers competing in the event, Egor Korotkov and Sergey Mozhaev, finished in the 5th and 21st places respectively.