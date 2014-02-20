Back to Main page
Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 15

Sport
February 20, 2014, 9:34 UTC+3
Live updates from 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi
1 pages in this article
Members of US team huddle prior to the Women's Gold Medal match between the US and Canada

Members of US team huddle prior to the Women's Gold Medal match between the US and Canada

© EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

00:00 Canadian women's ice hockey team wins gold.

© EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

22:57. Russia's Adelina Sotnikova wins gold in ladies' figure skating.

(C) EPA/BARBARA WALTON

22:51. USA - Canada women's ice hockey match is about to end, score is 2:0.

22:26. Maddie Bowman of USA won gold in ladies' freestyle halfpipe event.

(C) EPA/Michael Kappeler

22:20. Meghan Duggan of USA scored a goal in women's final ice hockey match against Canada. The score after 2nd period is 1:0.

Goalkeeper Shannon Szabados of Canada blocks the puck. (C) EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

21:28. Meanwhile, women's ice hockey final match has begun. All-time hockey rivals Canada and USA compete for gold.

21:00Canada’s team defeated Sweden 6-3 in curling finals to win the gold medal.

(C) EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

20:47. Russian freestyle skiers Yelizaveta Chesnokova and Natalia Makagonova failed to qualify for ladies’ ski halfpipe finals. Marie Martinod of France demonstrated the best result.

19:05. Ladies' free skating program has begun.

18: 29. Swiss women's ice hockey team secures bronze medals after winning in match against Sweden 4:3.

(C) EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

18:10. Surprise! Switzerland leads in match against Sweden 3:2.

17:39. Swedish women's hockey team leads 2:0 in match against Switzerland. Meanwhile, the match for gold in women's curling between Sweden and Canada has begun.

16:37. Women's ice hockey squads of Sweden and Switzerland are contesting bronze right now. Sweden is leading 1:0.

16:11. Great Britain wins Bronze in women's curling tournament defeating Switzerland 6:5.

© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

16:09. Norway wins gold in team Nordic Combined. Germany wins gold, Austria is third with the bronze. Russia is ninth.

15:49. The ski relay of the Nordic combined event is going on at the moment.

15:47. French freestyle skiers grabbed all three Olympic medals in Thursday’s competition of men’s ski cross event of the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi.

© EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER

14:25. Men's ski cross semi-finals have started.

14:23. The bronze medal match in women's curling tournament is in full play. Switzerland is leading 4:3 over Great Britain.

© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

14:22. In the ski jump part of the Nordic Combined team event the leader is Germany, Austria is second and Norway is third.

12:08. Nordic Combined team event has started at the Olympics in Sochi.

© ITAR-TASS/Vladimir Smirnov

12:00. The father of Maria Komissarova, the athlete who got a spine fracture at Sochi Games, said his daugher isn't in need of money. He also said her condition is satisfactory and she is to undergo a rehab course.

11:50. Men's ski cross seeding has kicked off.

© EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER

11:16. Canada's John Tavares, who was injured in yesterday's quaterfinal match with Latvia, underwent a medical examination which showed he's got a knee injury. Tavares is going to miss the rest of Olympic ice hockey tournament.

11:14. Norway's King Harald V admitted he didn't believe, that Ole Einar Bjorndalen would win in olympic biathlon mixed relay event.

11:09. Washington coach Adam Oates says Alexander Ovechkin isn't to be criticized for his performance in Russia's quaterfinal with Finland. Russia lost the game 3:1 and left the Olympic ice hockey play-off.

© EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

11:04. After yesterday's ice hockey quaterfinals Canada's goalie Carey Price praised his counterpart, Latvia's Kristers Gudļevskis, saying it was the best goaltender performance he's seen in the recent years.

09:30. Six Olympic medal sets are at stake in Sochi on Thursday. The first event is to start at 11:45 Moscow time. It's ski cross qualification.

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 14

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 13

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 12

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 11

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 10

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 9

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 8

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 7

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 6

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 5

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 4

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 3

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 2

Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 1

