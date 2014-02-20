Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 15

Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
00:00 Canadian women's ice hockey team wins gold.
© EPA/SRDJAN SUKI
22:57. Russia's Adelina Sotnikova wins gold in ladies' figure skating.
(C) EPA/BARBARA WALTON
22:51. USA - Canada women's ice hockey match is about to end, score is 2:0.
22:26. Maddie Bowman of USA won gold in ladies' freestyle halfpipe event.
(C) EPA/Michael Kappeler
22:20. Meghan Duggan of USA scored a goal in women's final ice hockey match against Canada. The score after 2nd period is 1:0.
Goalkeeper Shannon Szabados of Canada blocks the puck. (C) EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
21:28. Meanwhile, women's ice hockey final match has begun. All-time hockey rivals Canada and USA compete for gold.
21:00. Canada’s team defeated Sweden 6-3 in curling finals to win the gold medal.
(C) EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
20:47. Russian freestyle skiers Yelizaveta Chesnokova and Natalia Makagonova failed to qualify for ladies’ ski halfpipe finals. Marie Martinod of France demonstrated the best result.
19:05. Ladies' free skating program has begun.
18: 29. Swiss women's ice hockey team secures bronze medals after winning in match against Sweden 4:3.
(C) EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
18:10. Surprise! Switzerland leads in match against Sweden 3:2.
17:39. Swedish women's hockey team leads 2:0 in match against Switzerland. Meanwhile, the match for gold in women's curling between Sweden and Canada has begun.
16:37. Women's ice hockey squads of Sweden and Switzerland are contesting bronze right now. Sweden is leading 1:0.
16:11. Great Britain wins Bronze in women's curling tournament defeating Switzerland 6:5.
© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
16:09. Norway wins gold in team Nordic Combined. Germany wins gold, Austria is third with the bronze. Russia is ninth.
15:49. The ski relay of the Nordic combined event is going on at the moment.
15:47. French freestyle skiers grabbed all three Olympic medals in Thursday’s competition of men’s ski cross event of the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi.
© EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER
14:25. Men's ski cross semi-finals have started.
14:23. The bronze medal match in women's curling tournament is in full play. Switzerland is leading 4:3 over Great Britain.
© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
14:22. In the ski jump part of the Nordic Combined team event the leader is Germany, Austria is second and Norway is third.
12:08. Nordic Combined team event has started at the Olympics in Sochi.
© ITAR-TASS/Vladimir Smirnov
12:00. The father of Maria Komissarova, the athlete who got a spine fracture at Sochi Games, said his daugher isn't in need of money. He also said her condition is satisfactory and she is to undergo a rehab course.
11:50. Men's ski cross seeding has kicked off.
© EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER
11:16. Canada's John Tavares, who was injured in yesterday's quaterfinal match with Latvia, underwent a medical examination which showed he's got a knee injury. Tavares is going to miss the rest of Olympic ice hockey tournament.
11:14. Norway's King Harald V admitted he didn't believe, that Ole Einar Bjorndalen would win in olympic biathlon mixed relay event.
11:09. Washington coach Adam Oates says Alexander Ovechkin isn't to be criticized for his performance in Russia's quaterfinal with Finland. Russia lost the game 3:1 and left the Olympic ice hockey play-off.
© EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
11:04. After yesterday's ice hockey quaterfinals Canada's goalie Carey Price praised his counterpart, Latvia's Kristers Gudļevskis, saying it was the best goaltender performance he's seen in the recent years.
09:30. Six Olympic medal sets are at stake in Sochi on Thursday. The first event is to start at 11:45 Moscow time. It's ski cross qualification.
