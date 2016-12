US ice hockey team proceeds to men’s semifinals

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. The US men’s ice hockey team has moved on to semifinals after defeating the Czech Republic’s team 5-2 in quarterfinals.

US’s ice hockey players James Van Reimsdyk (2nd minute), Dustin Brown (15th), David Backes (20th), Zach Parise (30th) and Phil Kessel (43th) scored goals. Czech Ales Hemsky delivered two pucks (5th, 53rd).

In semifinals the US will play against Canada. The match will take place on February 21.