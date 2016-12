Canada’s ice hockey team advances to men’s semifinals

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Canada’s ice hockey team has advanced to men’s semifinals after defeating Latvia’s squad 2-1 in quarterfinals.

Pucks were delivered by Canada’s Patrick Sharp (14th minute) and Shea Weber (54th). Latvia’s Lauris Darzins scored during the 16th minute.

In semifinals Canada will play against the US. The match will take place on February 21.