SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. South Korea's figure skater Yuna Kim leads after ladies short program with 74.92 points.

Russia's Adelina Sotnikova is currenlty in the second place with 74.64 points, and Italy's Carolina Kostner earned the third position (74.12 points).

Russia's figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya is in the 5th place after short program with 65.23 points.